Legoland Rollercoaster Crash Leaves 30+ Injured in Germany
AMUSEMENT PARK HORROR
A terrifying roller-coaster crash at Legoland in southern Germany left more than 30 people hurt when one coaster car smashed into another. The cause of the accident on the park’s Feuerdrache, or Fire Dragon ride, is under investigation. A total of 38 people were on the two trains that collided, with 14 being sent for further observation and one person needing medical treatment. The park was evacuated in the aftermath of the accident, with park officials saying the ride would remain temporarily closed in coming days despite the rest of the park reopening. “We want to thank all emergency personnel showing great commitment at site today and we want to wish a quick recovery to everyone involved,” Legoland Germany Divisional Director Manuela Stone told The Washington Post. News of the Legoland crash comes after a 57-year-old woman fell to her death when she slipped out of her harness at a different amusement park in southwestern Germany last week.