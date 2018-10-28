Leicester City Owner Dies in Helicopter Crash

Leicester City soccer club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others died in a helicopter crash near the team's stadium on Saturday, Reuters reports. “It is with the deepest regret and a collective broken heart that we confirm our chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was among those to have tragically lost their lives on Saturday evening when a helicopter carrying him and four other people crashed outside King Power Stadium,” the club reportedly said in a statement. Leicestershire Police said the helicopter crashed near the stadium’s parking lot about an hour after Leicester City played West Ham United. According to authorities, Srivaddhanaprabha was on board with two staff members, the pilot, and a passenger named Izabela Roza Lechowicz. Police added that no one on the ground is believed to have been injured. Witnesses claimed the helicopter “barely cleared the top of the stadium” before it started to spin. It then reportedly crashed and “burst into flames.”
