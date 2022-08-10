Realtor Accused of Trying to Put a Hit on Former Mother-in-Law Is in Hot Water Again
LESSON LEARNED?
Leigh Ann Bauman, the Missouri real estate agent who was arrested last year for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill her former mother-in-law, will have to spend 96 hours in jail for violating her bond. While it’s not entirely clear what she did, Bauman admitted to violating multiple conditions of her bail, including leaving her home, according to court documents. One outlet reported that Bauman had also consumed alcohol, while another said she allegedly tested positive for THC. She’ll have to serve the time starting Aug. 19. Bauman previously missed a court appearance in May, reportedly because she was in rehab. Her trial isn’t scheduled until Feb. 2023. Bauman allegedly wanted her ex-husband’s mother dead because she was worried the in-law and her ex would try to get full custody of their children.