Miami Private School Co-Founder Tells Staff She’s ‘Not OK’ With Them Getting Vaccine
DANGEROUS
The co-founder of a Miami private school that has all but banned teachers from getting vaccinated against COVID-19 told employees in a meeting that she was “not OK” with them being inoculated, the Miami Herald reports. “Today and going forward, [to people] considering getting the vaccine, I’m not OK with you being at this school,” Leila Centner reportedly told faculty and staff in a mandatory Zoom meeting last week. “I’m not comfortable with you being around kids… If you want to get [the vaccine], this is not going to be the right school for you.”
The school has sparked outrage by telling teachers not to get vaccinated and implementing a policy whereby already vaccinated teachers are physically kept away from students. Centner has explained the decision by spouting bizarre anti-vaxxer conspiracy theories. In a letter to parents earlier this week, she cited the bogus claim that “tens of thousands of women all over the world have recently been reporting adverse reproductive issues” from being near vaccinated people, who she claimed “may be transmitting something from their bodies.” The anti-vaxxer attitude appears to run deep in the school: A science teacher has been spreading conspiracy theories about the vaccine to her fifth-grade class, according to CBS Miami. The teacher, who has not been named, reportedly told students that physical contact with vaccinated people is dangerous, urging them not to hug their parents for more than five seconds if they’ve had the shot.