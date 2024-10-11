This Luxury Vibrator Is Engineered to Stimulate the Often-Neglected A-Spot
TRIPLE STIMULATION
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
When it comes to premium sex toys that perform like no other, LELO really hits the spot. The Scandi sexual wellness brand offers luxury vibrators, lubes and other accessories to elevate any experience—either solo or partnered. Its latest model, the Enigma Double Sonic A-Spot Vibrator, is no different, offering triple stimulation massage, along with other innovative features like app-connected controls available using the LELO app and an internal ergonomic design.
LELO Enigma Double Sonic A-Spot Vibrator
Using the app, users can choose between two exclusive modes with the Eningma Double Sonic A-Spot Vibrator: Out of Control for more experimentation and foreplay or Finish Me Off to get the job done when you need a quickie. In addition to the G-spot and tough-to-reach A-spot (located behind the G-spot) with a sonic wave sensation and vibration, the Enigma vibrator is also engineered to indirectly stimulate the clitoris for a multi-sensorial effect like no other. This is a great toy for those who prefer gentle clit stimulation or want to avoid it altogether—the Enigma offers next-level personalized pleasure.