Seriously, Lelo's Soraya Rabbit Vibrator Is Better Than Actual Sex

The world of vibrators can certainly feel vast and overwhelming, especially if you’re new to the self-pleasure world. But it doesn’t have to be intimidating. Sex toys have come a long way in recent years, with companies like LELO specifically looking to offer an alternative to the cheap, novelty toys that break after just a few uses. While their price point speaks to that fact, the reality is, when it comes to self-pleasure, you’re worth the investment. This leads me to my LELO Soraya 2 Vibrator review—the vibe that changed the game for me.

The Soraya 2 is a particularly worthy one. Rabbit vibrators made a big splash a couple of decades ago when Sex and the City first shined a spotlight on their usefulness in one of their more memorable episodes. The rabbit-style vibe provides both external and internal stimulation, making the coveted blended orgasm easy to come by (no pun intended).

The Soraya 2 vibrator takes the rabbit vibrator up quite a few notches with its sleek design (which won the iF Product Design Award), looking a lot more appealing than the bunny-eared vibrator of the past. While it’s still not the most discreet vibrator you might find, it’s powerful in a way that can’t be understated. It has 10 different settings and 10 different levels of intensity—meaning you can take it slow, or get the job done quickly when you’re in a hurry. It’s a completely waterproof vibrator, so you can have fun in the bath and shower, and while this is certainly top of the line for solo play, if you are lucky enough to be quarantined with a partner, it can be even more fun when someone else is in control.

LELO Soraya 2 Rabbit Vibrator Not that it's the point of a vibrator, but it doesn't hurt that the LELO Soraya 2 is chic AF and comes in cute colorways like aqua and hot pink. Buy at LELO $ 177.98 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Amazon $ 151 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Whether you're still not dating because of the aftermath of the lingering pandemic or you're not partnered up right now (and even if you are partnered up, let's be real) a good vibrator is a necessary tool for survival. You might remember that clip of the Amazon worker saying dildos are not essential items —well, single vagina-havers of the world certainly seemed to disagree—while they're socially distancing or not.

In short, LELO's Soraya 2 vibrator isn't exactly cheap—it's been dubbed a luxury vibrator—but is it worth it? Absolutely, 100 percent, yes.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.