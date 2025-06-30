Lena Dunham Rips ‘Insane’ Obsession Over ‘Shape of My Body’

Rapper Rakim Mayers, known professionally as A$AP Rocky, hinted that he and his partner, nine-time Grammy-winning singer Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty, are expecting a daughter. The news of the baby’s gender broke on the blue carpet of the Smurfs premiere in Brussels on Saturday. Co-host of Entertainment Tonight, Kevin Frazier, asked Rocky, “Is that the girl you’ve been waiting for?” pointing out Rihanna’s prominent baby bump. The rapper responded by holding up a plush doll of Smurfette, the character voiced by Rihanna in the movie. “It is, man, it is, right here,” the rapper joked before hugging Frazier. Baby number three first made headlines when the couple walked the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala. Rihanna, 37, and Mayers, 36, already have two sons together: 3-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers—named after the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan—and 22-month-old Riot Rose Mayers. Mayers has expressed his desire to “raise open-minded children” and provide a normal life for them despite their parents’ extremely high profile.
Heavy metal band Junkyard have shared a disheartening update about its frontman, David Roach. Roach has been battling squamous cell carcinoma since February, and the band posted a picture on Instagram of the singer lying in a hospital bed. In a message attached to the post, Roach’s fiancée Jennifer shared that he was hospitalized last week due to an ongoing fever and cough. “We got results that have completely shattered our world,” she wrote via the band’s page. “It’s devastating and life-altering.” Roach, who has led the band since its 1987 founding, showed his resilience in the photo by flashing a peace sign in one hand and a raised middle finger in the other—a likely reference to the band’s Instagram profile photo, which reads “David Roach F--k Cancer.” With Jennifer forced to quit her job to take care of Roach full-time, the band has raised almost $28,000 for Roach’s medical expenses through a GoFundMe. Other musicians in the rock and heavy metal community have also hosted benefit concerts to raise money for the Roaches, part of an outpouring of support in the music world for the ailing singer.
Vacationers witnessed a dramatic spectacle when a dad dove off the side of a Disney cruise liner to save his daughter after she fell overboard. The ‘Disney Dream’ was on its way from Florida to the Bahamas when the girl went over sometime on Sunday. Passengers were alerted after the tannoy announced “Mr MOB, port side” (meaning man overboard to the left of the ship). One holidaymaker posted to Facebook that the girl, who appeared to be around five-years-old, had toppled from the fourth deck. Her father spent about 20 minutes treading water with his arms around the girl before a yellow rescue boat eventually came to the rescue. “Lots of praying folks on this ship!” as one passenger put it. Disney Cruise Line has praised staff’s response to the incident. “We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes,” a spokesperson told USA Today. “We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols.”
Beauty and the Geek alum Tamika Sueann-Rose Chesser has been arrested for allegedly killing and decapitating her boyfriend. Police allege Chesser, 34, murdered Julian Story, 39, at their home in Port Lincoln, Australia, on June 17, before dismembering his corpse and stashing the head in the neighborhood. The actress and model appeared on the second season of Beauty and the Geek, which pairs attractive and outgoing women with awkward-but-intelligent men to compete in survival challenges, finishing in second place. Chesser was arrested on June 18 and held under Australia’s Mental Health Act. Authorities first discovered the gruesome scene when responding to reports of a fire at Chesser’s home, which she is alleged to have set. Upon arriving, police reports describe officers finding Story’s charred, dismembered body while Chesser sat in a “catatonic and unresponsive state” in the home’s back garden. However, surveillance footage from after the murder shows a calmer scene, with Chesser walking around the neighborhood with the couple’s three dogs in tow, possibly to dispose of Story’s body parts before setting the fire. Police are still searching for the victim’s head.
James Lee Williams, known professionally as The Vivienne, was found dead in their residence in Chester, England, on January 5 with five empty bags of ketamine. Their cause of death was announced on Monday as ketamine-induced cardio-respiratory arrest. The senior coroner for the county of Cheshire announced that Williams’ overdose was accidental. Williams, 32, was found in the bath after their death by their neighbor, Janine Gobold. The inquest determined the star had been dead for “a couple of days.” Five empty bags of what likely contained ketamine were found in the bathroom and bedroom. Williams won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. in 2019, partly for their uncanny impersonation of Donald Trump. They also competed in the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in 2022 and was the first drag queen to compete in Dancing on Ice. Williams was open about their struggles with drug addiction. On RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K., they shared: “It was party, drugs, but I couldn’t leave the drugs at the party, it was constant for me.” The official Instagram for RuPaul’s Drag Race remembered them as a “beacon of creativity and authenticity.”
A teenager swimming at Cabarita Beach in New South Wales, Australia, was stalked and attacked by a shark before a surfer stepped in to save his life. The man punched a shark head-on, a method of self-defense against sharks that experts recommend. Others stepped in to help bring the boy to shore on a surfboard, with the shark following close behind them. Witnesses at the scene claim the shark, which they identified as the warm water-loving bull shark, was about seven feet long and was chasing a seal before it bit the 16-year-old on the arm and leg. Luckily, an off-duty paramedic was nearby to help stop the bleeding. The teenager was transported by helicopter to the intensive care unit of Gold Coast University Hospital in Southport. A surfer posted a video of the event on TikTok with the caption “Video from Arch and Katy just after a surf in Caba today. Hope 16 yo Ashton is ok.” TMZ reports that the teenager is in “serious but stable condition.” According to TMZ, a second helicopter was dispatched to find the shark, but was unsuccessful.
Chinese engineers showed this weekend that robots can play soccer. In a first-of-its-kind event, teams of three autonomous humanoid robots faced off Saturday in a bizarre but memorable tournament. Beijing-based Booster Robotics collaborated with four Chinese universities to design the humanoid soccer players, with the company providing hardware and teams of students designing the algorithms that power the robots’ decision-making. The child-sized humanoids, which looked something like a cross between C-3PO and E.T., shuffled and waddled around the pitch—often ending up face-up on the ground. Humans entered the fray only when a robot needed to be stretchered off the field, which happened several times. The champion of the tournament was Tsinghua University’s THU Robotics team, which beat out the robots from China Agricultural University by a score of 5-3. These matches were just the tip of the iceberg for inter-robot athletics in China. A robot half-marathon took place in April, and on August 15, the first World Humanoid Robot Games will kick off in Beijing.
Lena Dunham has hit back at the media obsession with her appearance while filming the HBO show Girls in the early 2010s. Reflecting on her time in the public eye during an interview with The Times, Dunham said: “I expected that people would have a response to the kind of sex the show was depicting or the level of nudity, but the idea that my body, the shape of my body, would become such a hotbed for discussion? It was insane. I can’t say I was never rocked, but I’m lucky enough that my thing has never been looking at a picture of myself and picking myself apart or feeling tortured about how I looked—it’s just not my area. I have my own stuff I’m tortured about, but it wasn’t that.” The writer/actor also criticized the current “Ozempiced-out moment” and quipped “Does the body positivity movement still exist? “I don’t know where it is.” Following the runaway success of Girls, Dunham admitted she took some time out of the limelight, and relocated to London with her husband Luis Felber. Her new show, Too Much, debuts on Netflix in July.
Americans are no longer proud to be American. A record-low 58 percent of adults said they were “extremely or very proud” to be American—a slump of nine percent from 2024 and still five points below the previous low from 2020, according to a Gallup poll. The largest drops were recorded by Democrats and young people. Democrats’ national pride dropped from 62 percent in 2024 to only 36 percent in 2025 while Republican nationalism increased seven percentage points year-on-year. At 56 percent, it the largest gulf between the two political parties since 2001. But while it might be easy to attribute the nosedive to the election and policies of Republican President Donald Trump, that’s not the full story. Young people across the political spectrum have reported being less patriotic with only 41 percent of Gen Z (born 1997-2012) respondents saying they were “extremely or very proud” to be American. The rate ticked upward through older generations with millennials (born 1981-1996) clocking in at 58 percent and Generation X (born 1965-1980) recording 75 percent. American national pride has been on a steady slowdown since 2001, when Gallup first started recording data, and analysts said the longterm nosedive was due to intense partisan ideological divisions, economic downturns, and discontent with the state of the U.S.
A shark has washed ashore on a beach in Southampton just days before the Fourth of July holiday. The sighting, a first for many locals, came after a 20-year-old female swimmer was bitten by an unseen creature underwater at the Central Mall beach at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island on Wednesday, June 25. Experts later confirmed the bite was from a shark, thought to be a juvenile sand tiger shark. The beach was reopened after lifeguards and police were unable to track the shark. There were no apparent signs of injury on the young shark found at Flying Point Beach in Southampton on Sunday. It was about four feet long and believed to have become marooned on the sand. It’s not known what type of shark, but it wasn’t fully grown. The beach is popular with families and surfers attracted by the big waves. A New York artist recently captured drone camera images of sharks in the waters about 30 feet off the Hamptons beaches. The woman bitten at Jones Beach was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.