Lena Dunham Thanks You for the ‘Girls’ Renaissance
‘WHAT THE HECK?’
Lena Dunham knows about the Girls renaissance—and if you’ve shared a meme of her landmark show recently, there’s a decent chance she’s done the same thing. “It’s crazy and wild and not something I expected,” the actress and producer said of the revival, in an interview with Variety. The creator was pleasantly bewildered that the show had found so much success more than a decade after its debut. “I mean, people are still watching a show that came out before Instagram was invented?! What the heck?” She mentioned that the cast still sends memed clips of the series, which ran from 2012 to 2017, back and forth. Most recently, they shared the resurfaced clip of Allison Williams’ character Marnie singing “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman, which started trending after the legendary singer’s once-in-a-decade Grammys performance on Feb. 4. “To anyone who’s leading the revival: I see your TikTok mashups,” Dunham said. “I’m getting the love and it’s very felt and appreciated.”