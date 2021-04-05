Lena Dunham to Launch Plus-Size Clothing Line
RIGHT FIT
Lena Dunham debuted her upcoming clothing collaboration with the size-inclusive shopping site 11 Honoré in an interview with The New York Times on Monday. The actor, author, director, and producer who is 34, will release a “tightly edited collection” of five pieces including a scalloped mini skirt suit, which she modeled for the occasion. The items—under the label “11 Honoré x Lena Dunham”—come in size 12 to 26 and cost between $98 and $298.
Despite her new title as a plus-size designer, Dunham said she has “complicated” feelings surrounding the “body positive movement.”
As she put it, “It can be for the privileged few who have a body that looks the way people want to feel positive. We want curvy bodies that look like Kim Kardashian has been up-sized slightly. We want big beautiful butts and big beautiful breasts and no cellulite and faces that look like you could smack them on to thin women.” She added that she does not wear Spanx, and does not design clothes that will need to be worn with shape wear.
“I’ve totally given up on the idea of being any type of impresario or person who had something to say to everyone... Right now the only thing I’m doing is speaking about my own experience,” Dunham told the Times. “So this clothing line is a direct response to my experience.”
One last thing: Dunham told the Times that Glenn Close once cut her out of a corset she wore to an industry event: “[Close] had a little butterfly scissor like a friggin’ angel.”