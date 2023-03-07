Lena Dunham’s Reps Deny She Used the N-Word on Set
NOT FUNNY
Donald Glover made a joke at the Writers Guild of America Awards on Sunday about Lena Dunham using the N-word while they were filming Girls, and it apparently landed with a thud. During his speech, Glover recounted a moment on set when he asked Dunham why she was willing to work with Paul Simms, a writer who was being presented with an award om Sunday. “[Dunham] goes, ‘Honestly, this n---- let’s me do whatever I want,’” Glover said. “I remember thinking two things: One, Lena is using the N-word extremely liberal with me... And two, that’s the kind of producer I want.” The joke was met with confused laughter from the audience. A representative for Dunham later said: “Donald Glover told a joke referencing Lena Dunham for last night’s WGA Awards. It included, for effect, language Lena never used, nor would use.” Glover’s team also backed up the claim. Earlier during the awards ceremony, Glover joked about comedian Chevy Chase using racist language.