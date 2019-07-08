CHEAT SHEET
PLEASE STOP
Another Person Caught Licking Ice Cream in Store, Say Cops
Please, please don’t let this become a trend. Louisiana police say a 36-year-old man has been arrested after licking a tub of Blue Bell Ice Cream before putting it back on a store shelf. Police believe the man, named as Lenise Martin III, was inspired by a viral video of a teenager doing the same thing last week. Commander Lonny Cavalier told CNN that Martin licked the frozen dessert, prodded it with his finger, and put it back where he found it. Martin posted a video of the incident on Facebook, which cops believe is evidence that he was seeking attention for the alleged misdeed. He’s being held on charges of unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity and criminal mischief for allegedly tampering with property. “We believe it’s a copycat incident,” said Cavalier, adding: “He did it and he did want to create some notoriety for himself by posting it on Facebook.”