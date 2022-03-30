This Foldable Tablet Has Dethroned My MacBook

As someone who has used the same laptop for nearly a decade, it probably goes without saying that I don’t run out and buy every new up-and-coming, innovative gadget that hits the marketplace each year. It’s not that I don’t want the best iPhone or the best Canon camera, it’s just that when I find a product I love that meets all of my wants and needs, I trust it with every fiber of my being. It’s hard for me to let go of a good thing.

But over the past few years, my needs have definitely changed. No longer am I carrying my bulky, decade-old MacBook with me everywhere I go. I’m settled into my home office, but I still need to take my computer with me everywhere I go, from meetings, to work lunches, to book club meet-ups, to the coffee shop, and whenever I travel.

I’m more on the go now than ever, and my personal endeavors and professional commitments require me to have a computer that can suit any number of needs. I also need something that is light, dependable, easy to travel with, and up to speed with the latest innovations and technology. Enter: the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (13”) Down from $3000 Buy at Lenovo $ 1600 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Amazon $ 1600 Free Shipping | Free Returns

When I first heard about the world’s first foldable PC a few years ago, I thought it seemed too good to be true. Sure, we’re all familiar with tiny traveling computers like the Microsoft Surface Pro, but I needed something that l could use for a variety of purposes, so any ordinary laptop or tablet simply wouldn’t do. That’s perhaps where the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold shines best: it’s a gadget that marries professional and personal needs into one vital tool.

Want to prop the tablet up like a computer and work from a coffee shop or a plane? Well, there is a built-in kickstand with a leather-bound cover and a wireless keyboard that can turn any space into a workstation. Want to fold the tablet in half and read before dozing off to sleep? Just fold the center of the tablet and convert the display to two screens and get caught up on the latest bestseller. Or perhaps you just want to maneuver the tablet into a clamshell shape (my favorite!) to easily navigate between two different programs or webpages, such as Spotify and Gmail. Do you want to take some notes or lay the tablet flat to sign some virtual documents? Just lay the tablet flat like a piece of paper and go to town. The sky's the limit with this shape-shifting tool, and you’ll never run out of potential uses.

What’s more, whenever you maneuver the folded screen open or closed, the tablet automatically pops up with the option to switch between screen views, so you’ll never be left scratching your head trying to figure out how to transition from single view to dual-view. It’s very useful for someone like me who isn’t as adept at navigating computer settings on my own.

In addition to its multiple modes, the tablet also has an incredibly vibrant 2K OLED display, which makes watching videos or reading documents an easy and enjoyable task to undertake. In fact, there were many evenings when I crawled into bed to watch a movie on the tablet as opposed to my big flatscreen. The ThinkPad also has features like a wireless, Bluetooth Mini Keyboard and a Mod Pen for tasks like sketching and signing documents.

Though I’ve been a MacBook fan for as long as I can remember, I have to say that the innovation and creativity Lenovo has wielded with its ThinkPad tablets has me sold on this technology for the years to come. I never knew I needed a foldable, on-the-go tablet until I tried this one out, and now I simply can’t part myself from it.

