Leon Black Quits Apollo Amid Jeffrey Epstein Investment Scandal
BYE
Billionaire Leon Black has stepped down from his role as CEO of Apollo Global Management after months of criticism over his financial entanglement with Jeffrey Epstein. Black, who co-founded the private equity giant in 1990, said his wife’s and his own “health issues” played a key role in his decision to step down now after previously announcing his plans to relinquish his post in July. Apollo co-founder Marc Rowan has taken over as CEO, part of a planned succession announced in January after the company released a report detailing how Black had paid Epstein $158 million for financial advice between 2012 and 2017. “In the last few months, not only did we announce a transformative merger with Athene, but also expect to report that our first-quarter earnings will exceed analyst consensus in all relevant measures and that the first quarter fundraising is trending towards the high end of our $15-20b annual range,” Black said in a Monday statement announcing his departure.