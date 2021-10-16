Florida Withholds Entire School Board’s Salaries in Feud Over Mask Mandate
NO MASK OR NO CASH
The head of Florida’s education system withheld the salaries of an entire school board Friday over a northern district’s mask mandate, which had already been relaxed at his request, but not enough for his taste. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran took issue with the Leon County School Board’s stipulation that asymptomatic students who would otherwise be confined to a seven-day quarantine must wear masks to school, regardless of their parents’ wishes. Under Leon County rules introduced after Florida demanded mask mandates be revoked, parents can opt their children out of donning a mask in most cases. Alva Swafford Striplin, a member of the board, wrote on Facebook, “Lost my salary today. But today was a big day in the Smith-Striplin household so I will focus on the good! Rates are down in our community significantly, our schools are open, and our children are learning and laughing in-person with their friends.”