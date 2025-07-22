Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Marvel Star Rails Against ‘Grossly Wasteful’ Hollywood
'COULD FEED A FAMILY'
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.22.25 5:47PM EDT 
Benedict Cumberbatch calls out Hollywood for being a “grossly wasteful industry."
Benedict Cumberbatch calls out Hollywood for being a “grossly wasteful industry." Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch called out Hollywood for being a “grossly wasteful industry,” starting with his own meal plan. The multiple Emmy-winning actor recalled during an interview on Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast Monday how much food he went through in order to undergo a “body transformation” for Marvel’s Doctor Strange. He noted that, though he doesn’t mind molding his body for a role, it is “horrific eating beyond your appetite.” “Going back to responsibility and resourcefulness and sustainability, it’s just like, what am I doing? I could feed a family with the amount I’m eating,” Cumberbatch remarked. He told podcast host Ruth Rogers that to prepare to play the sorcerer superhero he would eat five meals a day, as well as snack on foods like almonds, cheese, and boiled eggs between meals. The Sherlock star also denounced Hollywood as being a “wasteful” industry in general. “Think about set builds that aren’t recycled, think about transport, think about food, think about housing, but also light and energy,” he said. Cumberbatch added that even “the amount of wattage you need to create daylight and consistent light in a studio environment” uses up “a lot of energy.” His newest movie, The Roses, will come out August 29.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Lifeguards Tell Why They Couldn’t Save Malcolm-Jamal Warner From Drowning
STRETCHED TOO THIN
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.22.25 4:25PM EDT 
Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin FilmMagic

The Caribbean Guard, an association of volunteer lifeguards in Costa Rica, released a statement expressing that they “deeply regret” not having lifeguards nearby when actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner drowned on Sunday. The statement, posted on their Facebook on Monday, placed the blame squarely on the lack of government resources. Due to “recent water incidents,” they explained, the lifeguards were manning a different beach the day The Cosby Show actor drowned. The association appealed to the government of Costa Rica and the “entire Caribbean community” to direct attention to an increase in drownings and dangerous water conditions, which they claimed is “rising ALL OVER THE COUNTRY.” They warned that without “government help, clear public policies and strong support from local entrepreneurs, this will keep happening.” The 54-year-old actor, who played Theodore Huxtable on The Cosby Show, was on a family vacation in Limón, Costa Rica, when he was caught unaware by a strong current. By the time fellow beach-goers pulled Warner back to shore, he had already drowned, the Associated Press reports.

Read it at Rolling Stone

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

This AI-Powered Accounting Tool Makes Running a Solo Business Feel Like a Team Effort
WORK SMARTER
Scouted Staff
Updated 07.21.25 2:42PM EDT 
Published 07.17.25 8:20AM EDT 
A construction worker wearing a white helmet looking at his phone. Behind him is a house under construction.
Intuit QuickBooks Online

Running a small business is already tough. Do you really want to spend your precious time after work balancing books and creating invoices? That’s where Intuit QuickBooks Online comes in. Its revolutionary accounting software has been augmented with a groundbreaking team of AI agents that take care of day-to-day tasks and tedious busywork for you. Right now, you can get 90% (!!) off the first three months of your subscription.

Intuit QuickBooks Online
90% off the first three months of your subscription
Subscribe At Intuit QuickBooks Online

According to Intuit, users report saving up to twelve hours every month when using QuickBooks Online to handle things like bookkeeping, cash flow, and invoicing. Whether you’re looking to build a strong business foundation or get some free time back, Intuit has a plan for every level. The Essentials plan is ideal for saving time and includes the core accounting (does bookkeeping and assists in reconciliation) and payments (automates invoices and tracks late payments) agents. The Plus and Advanced plans are built for scaling, adding powerful tools like the customer agent (which schedules meetings and prioritizes leads from your inbox) and the finance agent (for KPI analysis, planning, and forecasting).

Right now, all of these plans are 90% off for the first three months and include free access to Intuit’s live experts for assistance when setting up QuickBooks with your business. But act fast: this limited-time deal ends on 7/31. Click here to get started.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3

Leonardo DiCaprio Is One ‘Bad Hombre’ in New Paul Thomas Anderson Trailer

DAUGHTER DRAMA
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.22.25 6:15PM EDT 
(L-R) Teyana Taylor, Leonardo DiCaprio and Regina Hall promote the upcoming film "One Battle After Another" at the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 01: (L-R) Teyana Taylor, Leonardo DiCaprio and Regina Hall promote the upcoming film "One Battle After Another" at the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage) Mindy Small/Mindy Small/WireImage

A new teaser for One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson’s highly anticipated Warner Bros. film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, has arrived. Titled “Bad Hombre,” the action-packed teaser gives viewers their biggest glimpse yet of what to expect from Anderson’s dark comedy thriller, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 26. While the film’s plot has been mostly kept under wraps, the general synopsis on IMDb reads: “When their evil enemy resurfaces after 16 years, a group of ex-revolutionaries reunite to rescue one of their own’s daughter.” Alongside DiCaprio, the star-studded cast also features Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Wood Harris, Alana Haim, and Teyana Taylor. The movie is loosely inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, which is familiar ground for Anderson; the 11-time Oscar nominee previously adapted Pynchon’s 2009 book Inherent Vice into a starring vehicle for Joaquin Phoenix in 2014. The film is also notably the first of Anderson’s films to be released in IMAX.

Read it at YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Husband Dies at 80
‘FOUGHT FOR THE UNDERDOG’
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.22.25 5:12PM EDT 
"Real Housewives of Miami" star Lea Black's husband passed away at 80-years-old.
"Real Housewives of Miami" star Lea Black's husband passed away at 80-years-old. Larry Marano/Getty Images for Best Buddies

Original Real Housewives of Miami star Lea Black’s husband has passed away at 80 years old. The reality TV star’s husband, Roy Black, died at the couple’s home in Coral Gables, Florida, on Monday after battling an illness, according to the Miami Herald. Roy was a top criminal defense attorney who gained fame for winning an acquittal for former president John F. Kennedy’s nephew, William Kennedy Smith, on a rape charge in 1991. Roy met Lea at the Kennedy Smith trial, where she was serving as a juror; the pair married in 1994. Over the years, Roy has also represented the likes of Justin Bieber and Jeffrey Epstein. Lea told the Herald Tuesday that Roy “fought for the underdog and people’s civil rights,” noting that “he was able to separate people’s behavior from their character.” “He wanted the best for everyone,” she said. The Real Housewives alum also thanked everyone for their blessings in an Instagram post Tuesday. “We will be announcing details for a tribute and celebration of life in a few weeks,” she wrote. She told the Herald that her family will celebrate Roy’s life at his alma mater, the University of Miami, where he was also an adjunct professor at the law school.

Read it at The U.S. Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Innovative Tablet Feels Just Like Writing on Paper
MAKE YOUR MARK
Scouted Staff
Published 07.17.25 2:20PM EDT 
Remarkable
Remarkable.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you love the convenience of a traditional tablet but are nostalgic for more tangible times, in 2025, you can have the best of both worlds. The Remarkable Paper Pro is a thin, lightweight digital notebook designed with a paper-like feel for reading and writing.

With just a tap, you can convert handwritten notes to typed text and seamlessly import files from Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox. Plus, the color-equipped tablet offers an impressive 14-day battery life on a single charge.

Remarkable Paper Pro Tablet
See At Remarkable

Conventional tablets have glossy glass screens, noticeable lag between pen strokes, and distracting apps that pull you away from your work. The Remarkable Paper Pro, on the other hand, is virtually distraction-proof thanks to its custom operating system, allowing you to zen out and focus on what needs to get done.

Aside from helping you stay focused, using this paper-like tablet may also help reduce stress. A study commissioned by Remarkable showed that Remarkable Tablet users experienced lower stress levels and cognitive demand while enjoying a boost in focus, memory, creativity, and deep thinking. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or as a digital journal, the reMarkable Paper Pro is a reliable sidekick you can count on.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Reality Star Reveals the 11 Celebs She Hooked Up With
RELEASE THE ROSTER
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.22.25 2:31PM EDT 
Scheana Shay attends a conversation about "My Good Side: A Memoir" with Chicks in the Office at the 92NY on July 21, 2025 in New York City
John Lamparski/John Lamparski/Getty Images

Scheana Shay’s new memoir, titled My Good Side: A Memoir, dropped a bomb on the list of celebrities she had romantic flings with in the early 2000s. Released Tuesday, Shay’s memoir divulges into the TV personality’s personal life, including her time on Vanderpump Rules and her struggles with infertility. But beyond the intimate and personal details, the memoir also spills hot gossip, including a roster of her famous hook-ups. “Jesse Metcalfe, Eddie Cibrian, John Mayer, Shemar Moore, Josh Hopkins, Shane West, Jesse McCartney, JC Chasez, Adrian Grenier, Ricardo Chavira, William Tell, two actors from The Notebook, and a few NFL, NBA, and MLB players, to name a few,” the book said. “I don’t know how I did it in my early 20s—people don’t believe me!" Shay said. The memoir follows the recent news of Shay’s husband, Brock Davies having an affair while Shay was pregnant two years ago, which is also included in the memoir. Shay shared that writing the memoir helped sift through the “mess, trauma, and the joys of [her] life,” according to an interview with US Weekly. “I wanted to finally take the narrative back and tell my story. ”

Read it at The US Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
MAGA Shares AI-Generated Fed Chair Resignation Letter on X
PUNK'D
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.22.25 4:14PM EDT 
MAGA has been spreading a fake letter of resignation from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
MAGA has been spreading a fake letter of resignation from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

MAGA influencers and politicians have been caught sharing an AI-generated letter of resignation from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on social media. Republican Sen. Mike Lee appeared to share the fake resignation letter, which was dated July 22, 2025, in a now deleted X post Tuesday, with the caption “Powell’s out!” The Daily Beast reached out to Mike Lee’s team for comment. The fake letter read, “After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, effective at the close of business today, July 22, 2025.” Many X users were quick to point out that the gibberish seal at the bottom of the letter was a dead giveaway that it was AI. Yet, the letter still made the rounds before it was called out as fake. Conservative influencer Benny Johnson shared the letter with his 3.7 million X followers Tuesday before taking it down. “The Jerome Powell letter is fake. Please don’t share it. Sorry. Bad look. I still want Jerome Powell to resign really bad,” he wrote afterwards. Disgraced former Republican Congressman George Santos also posted the letter on X, later deleting it and writing “Sorry folks I put up a Powell resignation letter and took it down after it was deemed fake,” adding that the real “letter is expected any day now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Singer Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Ex-Partner Shia LaBeouf
SETTLED
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.22.25 4:38PM EDT 
FKA Twigs attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Mike Coppola/MG25/Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Singer FKA Twigs has dropped a sexual assault case against her ex-partner actor Shia LaBeouf Friday. Born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, the singer filed the case back in Dec. 2020 in Los Angeles, accusing LaBeouf of physical and sexual abuse. Almost five years later, the two have reached a settlement. “Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court,” said a joint statement from both parties’ lawyers to People. “While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future.” After meeting on the set of motion picture Honey Boy in 2019, Twigs and LaBeouf began a “tumultuous relationship” according to court documents. While the relationship was short-lived, the singer claimed LaBeouf “engaged in a continuous stream of verbal and mental abuse.” Since the lawsuit launched in 2020, LaBeouf has acknowledged harming his ex-partner, stating he “fucked up bad” on Jon Bernthal’s podcast Real Ones. “I hurt that woman, and in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being,” LaBeouf said.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Cause of Death of Prince William and Prince Harry’s Cousin Revealed
‘DARLING DAUGHTER’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 07.22.25 1:45PM EDT 
Published 07.22.25 1:44PM EDT 
Prince William, left, and Prince Harry arrive to visit the Support4Grenfell Community Hub in London, September 5, 2017.
Toby Melville/Reuters

Prince William and Prince Harry’s 20-year-old cousin died of “traumatic head injury,” according to a coroner’s report. Rosie Roche, a second cousin to the heir to the British throne, was found dead on July 14 at her home in Norton, Wiltshire. Wiltshire and Swindon coroner’s court opened an inquest Sunday, which found that the English Literature student’s death was not suspicious, according to The Independent. Roche was the daughter of Edmund Hugh Burke Roche and a descendant of the Barons Fermoy. Her grandfather, the 5th Baron Fermoy, was the uncle of Princess Diana. A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “There are no suspicious circumstances, and our thoughts are with her family. We would ask that their privacy is respected at this terrible time.” A student at the University of Durham, she was found dead with a firearm nearby by her mother and sister while she was packing to go on vacation with friends. A death notice was posted by the family in the Yorkshire Post, stating: “Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long. Private family funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

Read it at The Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Hot Summer Sale
HOT IN HERE
Scouted Staff
Published 07.14.25 4:51PM EDT 
Lovehoney Black Friday in July Sex Toy Sale
Lovehoney.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney—an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer—is in the middle of its ‘Black Friday in July’ sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 70 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.

Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.

Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator
See At Lovehoney

Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.

Up All Night Couple's Sex Toy Kit
See At Lovehoney

Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.

From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit. Take advantage of the summer sale before it ends.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Reality Star Gives Bizarre Name to Third Baby
FISHING FOR A COMPLIMENT?
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.22.25 3:36PM EDT 
Published 07.22.25 3:35PM EDT 
Trisha Paytas
Trisha Paytas/Youtube

Welcome to the world, Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon! Internet personality and The Reality House star Trisha Paytas gave birth to her third child with her husband, Moses Hacmon, on Saturday. Paytas, 37, revealed the name on her podcast, Just Trish, as she unzipped her hoodie and displayed a bedazzled hot pink Aquaman t-shirt. Paytas, who has long been a fan of the Justice League, explained why she thought the name “just makes sense.” The original Aquaman is “of two heritages, like our baby,” who is Israeli on Hacmon’s side and American on Paytas’ side, and because “he connects the land and sea, which is what Moses orders at Benihana.” As her due date approached, Paytas saw the stars align. One of her doctors had a poster of Jason Momoa as Aquaman. When her water broke, she said there was so much that it “splashed my dress.” And, Paytas added, he was the only child not to have liquid in his lungs upon his birth. Paytas and Hacmon are also parents to two daughters, Malibu Barbie, two, and Elvis, one.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Bill O’Reilly Gives Trump a ‘D’ on Key Campaign Promise
ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 07.22.25 2:20PM EDT 
Donald Trump (L) and Bill O'Reilly attend the game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on July 30, 2012 in the Bronx borough of New York City
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has graded President Donald Trump’s first six months back in office, and suggested the president is falling behind in some key areas. Speaking on his show No Spin News, O’Reilly said the president deserves an ‘A’ for securing the border, scrapping DEI initiatives, and making a “gutsy” decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities, Mediaite reported. However, O’Reilly gave Trump a ‘D’ for his handling of the Russia-Ukraine war, claiming the president overestimated his relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and suggested that the conflict is “worse” now than it was in January. This is despite Trump pledging during his 2024 campaign to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict within one day of returning to the White House. O’Reilly also handed out a ‘C’ on Trump’s handling of the Gaza conflict, but suggested the ongoing war isn’t necessarily Trump’s fault. “Neither Israel nor Hamas wants to stop this,” O’Reilly said. “That’s absolute chaos. C stands for chaos.” O’Reilly graded Trump a ‘C+’ for his plans to carry out mass deportations of migrants, but said that grade could be bumped up to a ‘B+’ if the administration clearly defines who they want to deport because “innocent people can get swept up here.”

Read it at Mediaite

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now