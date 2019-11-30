Leonardo DiCaprio Refutes Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s Claims He Funds Amazon Fires
Leonardo DiCaprio responded to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s false accusations that the Oscar-winning actor was funding arson in the Amazon rainforest. In an Instagram post, DiCaprio refuted Bolsonaro’s claims and committed his support to the Brazilian people working to save the rainforest. “The future of these irreplaceable ecosystems is at stake and I am proud to stand with the groups protecting them,” DiCaprio wrote. “While worthy of support, we did not fund the organizations targeted.” Bolsonaro ignited the feud on Friday when he said DiCaprio has donated money to nonprofit groups setting fires. “This Leonardo DiCaprio’s a cool guy, isn’t he? Giving money for the Amazon to be torched,” Bolsonaro said. DiCaprio’s post also included statements from the Global Wildlife Conservation and the IUCN Species Survival Commission, which criticized Bolsonaro’s comments.