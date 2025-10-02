Leonardo DiCaprio Reveals His Last Message to Jane Goodall
Leonardo DiCaprio paid tribute to his hero, conservationist and chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall, with a touching Instagram post. The Academy Award winner and environmental activist wrote, “Today we have lost a true hero for the planet, an inspiration to millions, and a dear friend.” He continued, “For decades, Jane traveled the world with tireless energy, awakening generations to the wonder of the natural world. She spoke directly to the next generation, instilling hope, responsibility, and the belief that every individual can make a difference. She inspired millions to care, to act, and to hope. She never stopped.” He also shared his last message to Goodall, writing, “My last message to Jane was simple: “You are my hero.” Now, we all must carry the torch for her in protecting our one shared home." The tribute was accompanied by several photos, including two of DiCaprio and Gooddall together. The Jane Goodall Institute announced on Wednesday that Goodall had died from natural causes at the age of 91 after devoting her life to studying chimpanzees and advocating for environmental causes.