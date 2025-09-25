Leonardo DiCaprio Reveals Stage Name Early Agent Wanted to Call Him
Leonardo DiCaprio has revealed the stage name that an early agent wanted him to adopt to get more work. Speaking on the latest episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights, the 50-year-old Hollywood star recalled the start of his career as he and his stepbrother tried to get work as child actors. “There were these acting agents that would line you up like cattle,” DiCaprio said, admitting that at the time he was also a breakdancer who’d bust moves on the street for money. He recalled other young actors getting agents, but he missed out. “I just remember my dad saying, someday you’re going to have your time, son, just keep at it.” The Titanic star then shared that he was around 13 when he got an agent who organized his first promotional headshot. However, there was a problem with the caption of his photo. “They said ‘Your name is too ethnic... They’re never going to hire you. Your new name is Lenny Williams,’” DiCaprio said. The star said his father was livid when he saw his son’s ‘new’ name on his headshot. “He ripped it up and he said, ‘Over my dead body,’” DiCaprio noted. The star was interviewed on the podcast with Benicio del Toro to promote their movie One Battles After Another.