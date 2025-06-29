Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke had to miss an event on Saturday due to illness, his wife revealed during a speech given at the event. The 99-year-old actor was meant to host Vandy Camp at the Arlene & Dick Van Dyke Theater at Malibu High School on Saturday, but as his wife Arlene Silver explained to the crowd, he was unfortunately “not up“ to attending. She told attendees, “When you’re 99 and a half years old, you have good days and bad days... and unfortunately, today is not a good day for him. And he’s sick that he can’t be here.” Silver added that she was “pretty confident” that Van Dyke would be able to appear at the next Vandy Camp event in person. Van Dyke and Silver created the annual Vandy Camp event to honor their “passion for comedy, vaudeville and the circus.”
- 199-Year-Old Hollywood Icon Misses Event Due to IllnessGET WELL SOON”When you’re 99, you have good days and bad days,“ said Dick Van Dyke’s wife.
- 2Trump Rages Against ‘Nasty’ Dems and ‘China-Made Windmills’TILTING AT WINDMILLSThe president is also mad at Republican Senator Thom Tillis.
Shop with ScoutedThis Tinted SPF Is the Derm-Backed MVP for Sensitive SkinIN THE CLEARThis hypoallergenic, noncomedogenic sunscreen calms and protects acne- and rosacea-prone skin, improves discoloration with niacinamide, and comes in tinted and untinted options that leave no white cast.
- 3Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Caught Wearing His Ex’s DressDÉJÀ VUWho wore it best?
- 4Iconic Musician, 83, Cancels Show Due to ‘Intense Back Pain’THE SOUND OF SILENCEPaul Simon has canceled two shows in Philadelphia that were scheduled for this weekend.
Shop with ScoutedThese Sweat-Wicking Boxers Are a Game-Changer for SummerCHEEKY UPGRADEMeet the underwear women are quietly buying for their partners.
- 5Taylor Swift’s Ex Slams Her After Brutal Breakup LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DOMatty Healy called himself “the best songwriter” of his generation during a recent concert in Somerset, England.
- 6Katie Couric Rips the New Mrs. Bezos in Catty CommentBRIDEZILLACouric slammed the bride for her “tacky” outfit a day after she tied the knot in Italy.
- 7Oscar Winner Splits From Partner of 18 YearsON NE REGRETTE RIENTwo giants of French cinema have called it quits.
- 8Tourists Stunned as Bison Falls Into Yellowstone Hot SpringBISON STEWHe did not survive.
Shop with ScoutedDeeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in MonthsSUPERIOR SLEEPThe patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down.
- 9Reality Star ‘Taking Back’ Her Life After Completing ParoleMOVING ONGypsy Rose Blanchard shot to notoriety in 2015 for conspiring to murder her mother, who suffered by Munchausen by Proxy syndrome.
- 10Film Critic Ted Cruz Outraged By Hollywood’s Top Movie PicksEVERYONE’S A CRITICThe GOP senator argued that the preferences of “real Americans” weren’t represented… whatever that means.
President Donald Trump spent another Saturday evening rage-posting, taking to Truth Social to vent his frustrations about Democrats, Republican Senator Thom Tillis, and... Chinese-made windmills. Trump hit out at Democrats, who “won’t reciprocate on a Debt Extension because they’re nasty people who actually hate our Country.” Trump also took aim at Tillis, who late Saturday revealed he plans to vote against Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” accusing him of wanting to mislead Americans about the nature of Trump’s bill, and of wanting to abandon the tobacco industry despite its importance to his home state of North Carolina. According to Trump, Tillis also loves “China made windmills that will cost a fortune, ruin the landscape, and produce the most expensive Energy on Earth.” Trump ended his rant by exclaiming that by voting against his bill, Tillis was making a “BIG MISTAKE for America, and the Wonderful People of North Carolina!”
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Caught Wearing His Ex-Girlfriend’s Dress
Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, rolled into the party of the year with his girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, alongside a host of other celebs in Venice, Italy. The pair were there to celebrate the marathon festivities brought to the iconic Italian city by the wedding of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sánchez. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed some striking similarities between the vintage Dolce & Gabbana gown Ceretti wore to the Bezos’ continuing wedding festivities and a dress famously worn by one of DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriends. The pale-blue, semi-see-through number is almost identical to the one Gisele Bündchen wore to the 2003 Costume Institute Benefit Gala in New York City. DiCaprio has been dating Ceretti since August 2023, while his romantic relationship with Bündchen was a red-carpet mainstay from 2000 to 2005. Leo himself wore a black tuxedo with a black baseball cap pulled low over his face.
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Paul Simon has been forced to cancel two concerts in Philadelphia this weekend as a result of chronic and intense back pain. A statement posted to Simon’s Instagram explains that the pain became “unmanageable” on Saturday and demanded immediate attention. While the concerts could not be rescheduled, according to the statement, Simon is hopeful that he will be able to complete the tour and make up for the canceled shows at a later date following a minor surgical procedure scheduled for sometime in the next few days. Simon’s “A Quiet Celebration” tour started in April in New Orleans with his first live concert in six years. Previously, in 2018, Simon announced his decision to retire from touring in order to spend more time with his family, and following the 2017 death of his longtime guitarist Vincent Nguini, with whom he had worked for 30 years.
There’s some bad blood between Taylor Swift, 35, and her ex Matty Healy, 36, who dragged her at the Glastonbury Festival while toasting himself. “What this moment is making me realize is that I probably am the best,” Healy said Friday, drinking a Guinness and smoking a cigarette while performing songs for his legendary band, 1975. “I’m probably the best songwriter of my generation.” Then he took a swipe at Swift: “The best, what do we say ... a poet... ladies and gentlemen, is what I am,” referencing Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Later, after playing the top song “Chocolate,” the British rock star noted that he was “only joking about being a poet.” Swift and Healy’s weekslong relationship ended as quickly as it started. It fizzled out in 2023, but many fans suspect that she’s written several songs about him, including “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”
Journalist Katie Couric threw shade at Lauren Sánchez Bezos after her star-studded wedding in Venice to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former president John F. Kennedy, posted Vogue’s digital cover featuring the new Mrs. Bezos’ high-necked, lace wedding dress on his Instagram. “Welcome to the eighties—when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled," Couric remarked in the comments. “Apparently tacky is back.” Sánchez Bezos celebrated her nuptials on Friday alongside VIPs like Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, and Tom Brady. Couric seemed to call out the new wife, 55, for her ties to her husband’s exorbitant wealth. The world’s fourth-richest man, Jeff Bezos, 61, has a net worth of $237 billion and direct ties to President Donald Trump. In fact, he has tried to charm the president several times in the last months and even invited him to the lavish affair, though he declined. Other comments also poked fun at the Vogue cover, with one referencing the magazine’s editor-in-chief’s recent announcement to leave her position: “Is this why Anna Wintour stepped down?”
Marion Cotillard has announced her split from actor-director Guillaume Canet after almost two decades together. Cotillard has 107 acting credits to her name, according to IMDb, and is known for her roles in The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, and La Vie en Rose, in which she played French singer Edith Piaf. Canet has acting, directing, and screenplay credits, appearing alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Beach. The pair announced their separation in a joint statement, saying they had decided to go public to “avoid all speculation, rumors, and risky interpretation.” Cotillard, 49, met Canet, 52, while working together in 2003 on her breakout French-Belgian film, Love Me If You Dare. They began dating in 2007 and have two children together. While the couple did not give a reason for going their separate ways, they noted the decision was a “common accord” and that “mutual goodwill” remained between the pair.
Tourists on the trip of a lifetime to Yellowstone National Park were left horrified after a bison stumbled into one of the park’s scorching hot springs. The animal—one of between 3,500 and 6,000 that inhabit the volcanic area of natural beauty—was seen thrashing around at the edge of the Grand Prismatic Spring before succumbing to the heat. Eyewitness Louise Howard, who was on her first ever visit to Yellowstone, described seeing a pair of bison at the edge of the hot spring and raising her camera, thinking it would make a great photo. Instead, she captured the animal’s horrific final moments as it plunged into the water. Dr. Michael Poland, scientist-in-charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, said the animal’s suffering would have been over “fairly quickly,” noting that the hot spring can reach temperatures of 192 degrees. According to Poland, it’s not uncommon for wildlife to fall into the park’s many hot springs, including the famous Old Faithful geyser. Bison will often walk close to the water’s edge, but their massive weight can cause the fragile ground to crack—leading to tragic ends and stunned tourists.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 33, says she “doesn’t owe the past anything anymore” after completing parole this week. “I’ve taken accountability and now, I take back my life,” she posted on Instagram. “When I accepted my sentence, I accepted the weight of my choices. I served my time.” The star of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup first rose to fame for conspiring with her then-boyfriend to kill her mother, who forcing her to undergo unnecessary medical procedures and treatments and use a wheelchair despite being perfectly healthy. Her mother suffered from Munchausen by Proxy syndrome, a mental illness in which a parent or caregiver pressures a child to feign disability or illness for attention. She was sentenced to ten years in prison but secured an early release in 2023. “The next chapter is one of healing, of growth,” Blanchard said.
Ted Cruz raged against a list of the best movies since 2000 as voted by hundreds in the industry. “This is the worst list I have ever seen,” Cruz fumed of the rankings compiled by The New York Times, which had asked more than 500 filmmakers, actors, and other Hollywood names for their top 10 movies of the 21st century. “Conclusive proof that Hollywood is utterly out of touch with real Americans who go to movies,” wrote Cruz on X. In the post Cruz reacted to, only the top 30 of the 100 movies that made the list were shown. Among that group were Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation, Martin Scorsese’s Wolf of Wall Street, and David Fincher’s The Social Network. In the top spot was Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, the 2019 South Korean thriller that won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Cruz, who revealed his tastes earlier this year when he said that a Tesla parked outside the White House “may be the coolest thing I’ve ever seen,” did not provide examples of movies he felt were more deserving. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding his own picks, or for clarification about which movies on the list he has seen.