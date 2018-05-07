Leopard Eats Toddler at Uganda National Park

CHEAT SHEET
Ugandan authorities are trying to track down a leopard that ate the 3-year-old son of a park ranger at the Queen Elizabeth National Park. The boy was reportedly in the care of a nanny when he was left in the park’s unfenced staff quarters over the weekend. “The maid was not aware the child followed her. She heard the kid scream for help, she intervened but it was too late the leopard had vanished with it in the bush and a search was mounted until we got the skull the next day,” Bashir Hangi, a spokesman for the park’s wildlife authority, told Agence France-Presse. Hangi said the leopard will be “removed from the wild” when it is found “because once it has eaten human flesh, the temptations are high to eat another human being.”