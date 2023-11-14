Kick-Start Your New Years Fitness Goals With Les Mills’ Black Friday Sale
BLACK FRIDAY 2023
Whether you’re shopping for a fitness fanatic this year or looking to revamp your home gym lineup ahead of 2024, Les Mills’ early cyber sale has you covered. Right now, customers can unlock 20 percent off fitness equipment, which is designed to maximize your calorie burn and muscle gain while streamlining your routine from home.
Les Mills Black Friday Sale
If you’re looking to start strength training equipment, we love its bestselling Smartbar Weight Set or Single Smartbar. For those looking to boost their step count and improve cardiovascular health, the Smartstep System is a great tool. Les Mills also offers equipment for post-exercise recovery as well, including its foolproof and beginner-friendly Foam Roller and Massage Ball Set. The sale also includes storage pieces, including a Vertical Storage Rack and a Wall Storage Rack, so you can spend more time getting your heart pumping and less time worrying about where you’re going to keep all of your new equipment. Don’t wait until the new year to fine-tune your fitness lineup!
