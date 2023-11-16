Leslie Jones is getting pretty comfy behind The Daily Show desk—but perhaps not as comfortable as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who set the internet alight recently by going barefoot during a flight.

The viral incident was the subject of a new Daily Show segment Wednesday, the appropriately titled: “Leslie Jones Tries Not to Lose Her Shit.”

The guest host said she’s the first to admit that she’s “loud—even when I’m whispering.” And if she’s not seeing eye-to-eye with someone, she’s going to let them know. Loudly. And repeatedly. Whether they’re in the room—or even the same half of the country as her—regardless.

“Everybody right now is just getting upset,” the former SNL star explained. “Everyone’s on edge; the world is falling apart. But… I want to be the example to the show to show that y’all can stay calm, ok? No matter what you see, you can stay calm.”

After watching reports of the ways in which Robert F. Kennedy could possibly sink Biden’s reelection chances, a clearly disturbed Jones did her best to convince viewers—and herself—that “that’s democracy” before suggesting that maybe he even has some good ideas—anti-vaccine hysteria notwithstanding.

But, in the end, it was the political scion’s barefoot escapades that set Jones over the edge.

“Motherfucker!!,” she screamed. “I tried! Y’all saw me, right? I tried. You witnessed me trying. Now I’m about to go in on that ass!”

“He went to the plane bathroom barefooted?,” she demanded to know. “This is the most disturbing video I have ever seen of a Kennedy, and that includes the one where a guy’s head explodes! Like, how are you the worst Kennedy? Your uncle killed a lady by driving off a bridge! But then I see your nasty feet and I wish I was in that car.”

“How far have the Kennedys fallen?,” Jones wanted to know. “JFK was raw-dogging Marilyn Monroe. But the only thing this Kennedy is raw-dogging is tetanus. Why was that plane even allowed to land?”