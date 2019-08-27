CHEAT SHEET
Leslie Jones Is Leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’
Leslie Jones will reportedly not be a cast member on Saturday Night Live when the NBC show returns for its 45th season this fall, according to a new report. Jones, who is set to appear in an upcoming sequel to the film Coming to America and will have her own Netflix stand-up special next year, initially joined SNL as a writer in 2014 before getting promoted to the cast later that year.
The Hollywood Reporter also reports that Kate McKinnon has decided to return to the show for season 45, where she is expected to continue playing Elizabeth Warren but is unlikely to find a use for her spot-on Marianne Williamson impression.