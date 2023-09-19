Leslie Jones Says Racist ‘Ghostbusters’ Trolls Put Her ‘Through the Ringer’
DREAM KILLER
Comedian Leslie Jones revealed on Tuesday that the racist and misogynist backlash she received from her role in Ghostbusters nearly killed her spirit. In an excerpt from her newly released autobiography Leslie F*cking Jones: A Memoir, the actress said negative comments from internet trolls during the filming of horror-comedy remake were on a whole new level. Of all of the women in the film, she said she “was the one who got taken through the ringer.” “Because I was a Black girl,” Jones wrote. “I was being sent films of being hanged, of white guys jacking off on my picture, saying, ‘You fucking n----r. We going to kill you.’” Jones said she attempted to fire back defenses on social media, but she temporarily left Twitter when someone tried to hack her account. “I was being bullied over a movie, over playing a part in a movie,” Jones wrote, explaining that she had never before experienced that level of vitriol. Despite the backlash, Jones said she was able to bond with co-stars Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, and Kate McKinnon.