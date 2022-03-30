72-Year-Old Manson Follower Deemed an ‘Unreasonable Danger’ Is Denied Parole

Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten has been denied parole after serving 50 years in prison after California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned she poses “an unreasonable danger to society.” Van Houten, 72, is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and his other followers murder Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in 1969, a brutal attack in which the couple’s blood was literally smeared on the walls of their home. Van Houten was 19 years old at the time. Although Newsom noted in his rejection letter that she has shown “increased maturity and rehabilitation” during her decades in prison, he said she still shows “gaps in insight” that make her a potential threat.