Leslie Wexner Evades Seven Subpoena Attempts in Epstein-Related Lawsuit

Leslie Wexner has evaded seven attempts from the U.S. Virgin Islands to serve him a subpoena for information in a lawsuit alleging JP Morgan Chase & Co. contributed to sex trafficking practices by Jeffrey Epstein. As a result, the attorney general asked a Manhattan judge Friday to allow them to serve Wexner via certified mail. The foiled attempts came from barriers posed by Wexner’s security detail at both his home and office, according to the filing. The attorney general’s office is particularly interested in a $124,232 payment Wexner received from an organization to which Epstein had ties.