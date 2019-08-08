CHEAT SHEET
BAD BUSINESS
Victoria’s Secret Billionaire Leslie Wexner Says Jeffrey Epstein ‘Misappropriated’ $46 Million
Leslie Wexner, the billionaire who owns Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, has claimed that Jeffrey Epstein, his former financial manager, “misappropriated” more than $46 million worth of investments, The Wall Street Journal reports. The missing money was reportedly discovered in 2007, after Wexner had already begun to end his business relationship with Epstein over allegations that he sexually abused underage girls. According to tax records cited by the Journal, Epstein transferred $46 million to a Wexner charitable fund, but Wexner says that money was only some of the funds that Epstein took. “All of that money—every dollar of it—was originally Wexner family money,” Wexner wrote in a letter to his foundation on Wednesday. “This was, frankly, a tremendous shock, even though it clearly pales in comparison to the unthinkable allegations against him now.” Epstein was arrested last month in New York for allegedly sex trafficking dozens of minors, as first reported by The Daily Beast.