Lesotho Prime Minister Says He Can’t Be Charged With Murdering Ex-Wife

The prime minister of the African nation of Lesotho is claiming that he cannot be charged with the murder of his ex-wife because he’s immune from prosecution while office. The BBC reports that the country’s high court will now consider whether Thomas Thabane’s defense is valid. His ex, Lipolelo Thabane, was shot dead in 2017—and his current wife has already been charged in the case. The prime minister was a no-show at a hearing last week but appeared in court on Monday, with the first lady by his side. There have been calls for him to step down but he’s said he’s staying in office until July.