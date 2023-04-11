‘Let Me Finish!’: White House Press Sec Gets in Testy Exchange With Reporters on Air Force One
LISTEN UP
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got into a heated exchange with reporters aboard Air Force One over President Joe Biden’s press accessibility. “The informal and formative Q&A that the President Biden engages in with the press corps is more than the last three presidents if you think about informal questions and the formal questions,” the press secretary said while in the air Tuesday afternoon traveling to Belfast, Northern Ireland. “It’s more than President Trump. It’s more than Obama, combined...we are happy to share that.” Then an unidentified reporter asked: “Is it minutes spoken, or?” Jean-Pierre then fired back, “I just said questions...I said number of questions.” “Let me finish,” the press secretary continued, stating, Biden, “has answered over 320 questions.”