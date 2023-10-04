Letitia James Hits Back After Ex-Prez Leaves Court: ‘Trump Show is Over’
MIC DROP
New York Attorney General Letitia James told reporters “the Donald Trump show is over” as the former president left court Wednesday afternoon. He had spent three days in New York City attending a $250 million trial that will likely result in the dissolution of his real estate empire. James also hit back at Trump’s repeated personal attacks, saying they were “devoid of any facts” and “nothing more than a political stunt.” She added, “They were comments that unfortunately fomented violence, comments that I would describe as race-baiting.” James also criticized his social media post on Truth Social attacking a court clerk, which led Judge Arthur Engoron to hit him with a gag order. Engoron previously ruled that Trump defrauded banks and insurance companies by overvaluing his properties to obtain improved benefits and loans.