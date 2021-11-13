Letitia Wright’s Anti-Vax Sideshow on ‘Black Panther 2’ Is an Insult to Chadwick Boseman

An injury to Letitia Wright just tossed a vibranium-plated wrench into Disney’s return to Wakanda.

Marvel Studios recently announced it’s shutting down production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever because of an undisclosed injury sustained by its 28-year-old British star in September. Wright, who is slated to take up the Black Panther mantle after Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing, has been released from the hospital and, according to her representatives, is “recovering in London… and looking forward to returning to work in early 2022.” The only problem with this plan is we’re still living in a global pandemic where international travel remains a dicey proposition. To mitigate the spread, the CDC enacted a new rule earlier this week requiring all non-immigrant, non-citizens flying to the U.S. to show proof of full vaccination before boarding, which makes the reports (which she’s denied) of Wright was planting anti-vax ideas on set seem incredibly awkward.

Not only does the new rule, Wright’s immigration and vaccination statuses, and injury all congeal into a messy sludge for Disney in terms of scheduling but it also presents a host of more meta issues for the Black Panther imprint. The Mickey Mouse Mediaship has already announced delays for some of its most highly anticipated Phase Four films, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Thor: Love and Thunder. At the time of the injury, it seemed production could continue but now, with most of the non-Shuri scenes already in the can and Wright on the shelf, it’s hard to imagine the Black Panther sequel, which was supposed to be released in November 2022, won’t suffer the same fate. But even more so, Wright’s very public questioning of the vaccine’s efficacy also casts a contradictory cloud over one of the film’s most important endeavors: honoring the life of its previous king.