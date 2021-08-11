Let’s Retire the Daughter Defense Once and For All With Governor Cuomo

It was a sign of the times: after explaining away his sexual harassment as nothing more than a “generational” misunderstanding, a suited Andrew Cuomo strode into a helicopter leaving New York. Behind him, his 23 year-old daughter Michaela—wearing sneakers, with streaks of purple in her hair—placed a comforting hand on his back.

The scene recalled the fallout of another political scandal: Chelsea Clinton holding both of her parents’ hands after her father announced his infidelity in 1998. A powerful man screwed up, and it’s up to his daughter, who’s around the same age as some of his accusers, to begin the healing process.

Cuomo’s daughters—Michaela, plus 26 year-old twins Cara and Mariah—have not spoken publicly about their father’s alleged misconduct, though the disgraced governor mentioned them by name while resigning from his post on Tuesday.