Monitor Everything From Cholesterol to Testosterone Levels With These Convenient At-Home Tests
Test & Treat From Home
Consistent testing is a great way to monitor your overall health and well-being. Instead of going to your primary care physician (and being at the mercy of their schedule), you can get convenient and accurate at-home tests for cholesterol, testosterone levels, thyroid, fertility, and even colon cancer screening delivered from LetsGetChecked.
Your test arrives in an unmarked envelope for maximum privacy. After collecting your sample (blood, saliva, or stool depending on the test), use the included pre-paid shipping label to send your sample to one of LetsGetChecked’s laboratories. Then, two to five days after the sample arrives at the lab, your results will be available online via a secure account with LetsGetChecked. If there is anything abnormal or if you have any questions, the LetsGetChecked dedicated support team is available 24/7. In addition to diagnostic testing, LetsGetChecked also offers virtual care and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions.
A cholesterol test can help you monitor heart health, high-density lipoprotein (good cholesterol), low-density lipoprotein (bad cholesterol), and more.
At-Home Cholesterol Test
A colon cancer screening test detects blood in your stool, which may indicate the presence of cancerous or precancerous growths.
At-Home Colon Cancer Screening Test
If you're thinking about pregnancy now or down the line, this female hormone test offers a comprehensive picture of your fertility status and hormonal health.
At-Home Female Hormone Testing
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.