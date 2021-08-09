CHEAT SHEET
Letter Addressed to Pope Francis With Three Bullets Intercepted
SHOT IN THE DARK
A letter with three handgun bullets addressed to “the Pope, Vatican City, Piazza S. Pietro in Rome” was intercepted by a worker in Milan late Sunday night. The letter is reportedly believed to be from France, though police have not yet said who they think might have sent it. Police are now trying to analyze the bullets and handwriting on the barely legible envelope. Pope Francis has drawn ire from conservative critics for his relatively liberal stance on many issues in the church, but a spokesman for the post office said she thought it was more likely a deranged person because of the handwriting.