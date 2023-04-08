New Letters Reveal Friend of Las Vegas Shooter Begged Him Not to Do It
FINAL PLEA
A series of letters sent by a friend of the Las Vegas gunman are shedding some light on the deadliest mass shooting in American history. In the correspondences, which were found in 2017 in an abandoned office building and obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jim Nixon, a friend of shooter Stephen Paddock, begs Paddock not to “go out shooting or hurting people who did nothing to you.” “I am concern [sic] about the way you are talking and believe you are going to do something very bad. Steve please please don’t do what I think you are going to do,” Nixon says in one letter. To this day, no motive has been ascribed to the shooting, which saw Paddock kill 60 people and wound over 850 others from a room in the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, before turning his gun on himself.