Lettuce Liz Truss Humiliated in Shocking Election Defeat
SLAP IN THE FACE
Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss was ejected from the House of Commons in a brutal retort to her failed premiership on Friday. It was one of the biggest shocks on a night of total wipeout for the Conservative Party; it was the worst election in almost 200 years for the party, which was founded in 1834. Truss, who was prime minister for a record low 49 days, had an enormous majority to defend in her home district of South West Norfolk, but the voters dealt her an unexpected blow on a dismal night for the world’s most successful political party, handing the reins to Labour, who won the seat with a 630 majority. Truss became a global social media meme during her ill-fated time in office, when a British newspaper set up a livestream to see whether she would outlast the shelf life of a lettuce. In the end, the salad won. Rather than lick her wounds after being booted from No.10 by her own party, Truss went on a world tour claiming that she was kicked out by the Deep State while trying to sell her book, Ten Years to Save the West: Lessons From the Only Conservative in the Room.