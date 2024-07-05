CHEAT SHEET
    Lettuce Liz Truss Humiliated in Shocking Election Defeat

    SLAP IN THE FACE

    Nico Hines

    World Editor

    Britain's former Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 22, 2024.

    Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters

    Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss was ejected from the House of Commons in a brutal retort to her failed premiership on Friday. It was one of the biggest shocks on a night of total wipeout for the Conservative Party; it was the worst election in almost 200 years for the party, which was founded in 1834. Truss, who was prime minister for a record low 49 days, had an enormous majority to defend in her home district of South West Norfolk, but the voters dealt her an unexpected blow on a dismal night for the world’s most successful political party, handing the reins to Labour, who won the seat with a 630 majority. Truss became a global social media meme during her ill-fated time in office, when a British newspaper set up a livestream to see whether she would outlast the shelf life of a lettuce. In the end, the salad won. Rather than lick her wounds after being booted from No.10 by her own party, Truss went on a world tour claiming that she was kicked out by the Deep State while trying to sell her book, Ten Years to Save the West: Lessons From the Only Conservative in the Room.

