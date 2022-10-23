Climate Activists Hurl Mashed Potatoes at Monet Painting
FOOD FIGHT
Claude Monet’s work “Les Meules” has become the latest victim of the German climate activism group, Letzte Generation. In a public display at Museum Barberini in Potsdam on Sunday, two demonstrators with the group threw tubs of mashed potatoes onto the iconic impressionist work, which turned out to be protected by glass, in an attempt to draw attention toward the looming global climate crisis. “We are in a climate catastrophe and all you are afraid of is tomato soup or mashed potatoes on a painting,” said one of the activists as she glued her hand to the wall after attacking the painting. “This painting is not going to be worth anything if we have to fight over food. When will you finally start to listen? When will you finally start to listen and stop business as usual?” Investigators with the museum are currently examining the work to see if any of the dish leaked onto the canvas. The display came just nine days after another climate group, Just Stop Oil, doused a painting in Vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” series with tomato soup in London.