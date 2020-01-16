Parnas: I Met Devin Nunes ‘Several Times,’ He ‘Knows Who I Am’
Lev Parnas, an indicted ex-associate of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday night that he had met Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) “several times,” adding that Nunes and his aide Derek Harvey were involved in digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden. Asked if it struck him as unusual that Nunes, the House Intelligence Committee ranking member, was one of the leaders in the impeachment inquiry, Parnas said he “was in shock” since Nunes and Harvey “were involved in getting all this stuff on Biden.”
“He was sitting there and making all these statements and all that when he knew very well that he knew what was going on,” Parnas added. “He knew what was happening. He knows who I am.” Nunes, meanwhile, has denied any involvement with Parnas or the Ukraine scandal. On Wednesday night, however, Nunes suddenly remembered that he did indeed speak to Parnas on the phone last year, something that had previously been revealed in call logs released by Congress.