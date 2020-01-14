Lev Parnas Shown in Photo With Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner
Lev Parnas met Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, according to a previously unreleased photo shared with The Daily Beast by Parnas’ attorney Joseph Bondy. The picture, published here for the first time, indicates that Parnas—a Ukraine-born ex-associate of Rudy Giuliani’s who has been charged with a series of Federal Election Campaign Act violations in the Southern District of New York—had at least one encounter with the president’s daughter and her husband, who double as White House advisers. The photo’s release comes as Parnas is seeking to testify to Congress about his involvement in Giuliani’s efforts to secure political favors from the government of Ukraine in exchange for White House access. The House Intelligence Committee, which has handled the lower chamber’s impeachment probe, has yet to call in Parnas for testimony. His lawyer has pushed for him to appear, frequently tweeting the hashtag #LetLevSpeak and releasing a video of Parnas with Trump World denizens with the background music “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer. A White House official told The Daily Beast the photo is not evidence of a relationship between them: “Jared and Ivanka don’t know Mr. Parnas. This was taken at an event in a photo line and is one of tens of thousands of pictures they take every year. “