Lev Parnas Ready to Testify About Devin Nunes’ Role in Trump’s Ukraine Dirt-Digging Mission: CNN

Indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is prepared to testify to Congress about meetings that Rep. Devin Nunes, the top ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, had in Vienna with a former Ukrainian prosecutor last year as part of a mission to find compromising information on Joe Biden, CNN reports.
Joseph A. Bondy, an attorney representing the Soviet-born businessman charged with campaign finance violations, told CNN that Parnas said he was informed by Ukraine's former top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, that he met with Nunes in December. “Mr. Parnas learned from former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin that Nunes had met with Shokin in Vienna last December,” Bondy was quoted saying.