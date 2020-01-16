Lev Parnas: ‘Trump Knew Exactly What Was Going On’
Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani who was involved in the Ukrainian pressure campaign at the heart of President Trump’s impeachment, told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday that ‘Trump knew exactly what was going on” in Ukraine.
“What do you think is the main inaccuracy, the main lie being told that you feel like you can correct?” Maddow asked, prompting Parnas to answer: “That the president didn’t know what was going on. President Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all of my movements. I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the president.”
The Giuliani henchman also said Trump “lied” when he said he didn’t know Parnas or his associate Igor Fruman. Parnas’ primetime interview comes after House Democratic investigators released a tranche of documents from Parnas revealing jaw-dropping details, particularly about Giuliani’s campaign to oust former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanvotich.