Uncle Who Left Gun in ‘Plain View’ Charged in 4-Year-Old Girl’s Death

The uncle of a 4-year-old girl who died from a gunshot wound has been charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to child for allegedly not securing his gun. Janiyah Jenkins was found injured in a Georgia home on Monday evening and later died in a hospital. An arrest warrant alleges that Levante Cummings, 27, left his gun in “plain view and accessible to the victim.” While police did not specify how Janiyah was shot, her mother told Channel 2 Action News that Janiyah shot herself when Cummings, her brother, fell asleep and left his gun out.