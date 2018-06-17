Contrary to popular belief, email marketing is not dead — it's actually far from it. Eighty percent of retail professionals reveal that email marketing is their top vehicle for customer retention, while 86% of consumers indicate that they are keen on receiving promotional emails from companies they support. Simply speaking: email marketing still works.

If you want to employ this effective marketing tactic in your business strategy, there's no better platform to use than Mailchimp. And with the MailChimp 101: Learn Email Marketing, you'll learn how to utilize the world's largest marketing automation platform to build and grow your brand.

Across 29 lectures and 2 hours of instruction, you'll get to grips with optimizing email content, building your lists, and launching campaigns that are guaranteed to succeed. You'll explore A/B split testing techniques and discover the essential MailChimp metrics you need to watch out for.

By training's end, you'll be well equipped to run an email marketing campaign that would make your customers happy to see your brand or company in their inbox. The MailChimp 101 course typically costs $49.99, but you can get it today for only $9.99.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.