Levi Strauss Heir Announces Campaign for San Francisco Mayor
THE RACE IS ON
The heir to the Levi Strauss clothing fortune has announced that he will run for San Francisco mayor next year. Daniel Lurie, who is also the founder of the anti-poverty nonprofit organization Tipping Point Community, will challenge incumbent London Breed as the city faces a number of crises that residents say are impacting their quality of life. Lurie spoke with the San Francisco Chronicle to explain the reason for his insurgent bid, stating that although he agrees with many of Breed’s policies on public safety—such as hiring more police officers—he would implement them more effectively given his work at nonprofit Tipping Point Community. He cited his lack of government experience as a strength, saying, “There is a hunger for someone from outside this entrenched system to go in and hold people accountable.” Lurie also criticized Breed, saying her struggles to curb drug dealing and drug use suggests that she wouldn’t be able to help the city if re-elected.