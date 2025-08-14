A suspect has been charged with the murder of 11-year-old Trudy Appleby nearly 30 years after she disappeared. A grand jury in Henry County indicted Jamison Fisher, 50, on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death on Wednesday. While Fisher is accused of kidnapping Appleby, he will not face kidnapping charges because the statute of limitations has expired. “The arrest of Fisher marks a turning point in this mystery that has spanned nearly three decades,” said Moline Police Chief Darren Gaul. Appleby disappeared in 1996 near her home in Moline, Illinois, with a witness reporting that she was last seen in the passenger seat of an older gray vehicle. Fisher has already been jailed for a separate crime. Appleby’s body has not been found.
Like Sydney Sweeney, these Silicon Valley parents want good genes, and they’re paying Bay Area companies as much as $50,000 to ensure they choose the embryos with the highest IQ for in vitro fertilization. Stephen Hsu, a co-founder of one of the earliest genetic screening companies, told the Wall Street Journal that some of his clients are choosing to screen their embryos out of an existential fear of artificial intelligence. They “are committed to a long-term eugenics program where they create smarter humans, and the smarter humans are the ones that make AI safe,” he said. Others simply want to optimize their children’s chance for success, as defined by the Silicon Valley culture that prizes intelligence to such an extent that top preschools require IQ tests of prospective students and professional matchmakers fetch up to $500,000 for pairing Ivy League-educated tech CEOs, the Journal reports. Critics argue that, beyond potentially violating the principles of bioethics, expensive genetic screenings may not be as effective as parents hope since intelligence is not tied to a single gene, but rather, is a subjective and complex trait shaped by a variety of genetic, environmental, and social factors.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Reality star Ariana Madix will appear in NBC’s comedy series St. Denis Medical as Dr. Emerson. The mockumentary sitcom follows the dedicated yet overworked staff of an underfunded Oregon hospital. Madix, 40, will be joining the show for its second season, which is set to premiere Nov. 3. Most recently, Madix wrapped up hosting season seven of the hit dating show Love Island USA, a role she’s held since season six, replacing former host Sarah Hyland in 2024. The reality TV star gained notoriety during her time on Vanderpump Rules, where the infamous ‘Scandoval’ incident with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval propelled Madix into the limelight. ‘Scandoval’ is in reference to a 2023 scandal where it was revealed that while Sandoval was in a long-term relationship with Madix, he had an affair with Madix’s friend, Raquel Leviss. Since then, Madix has had multiple doors open, using her fame for various business and entertainment ventures. Madix made her Broadway debut in Chicago as Roxie Hart and participated in season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, where she placed third. Madix released a cocktail book after her famous breakup titled Single AF Cocktails, which became a New York Times bestseller, and appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and the Today show to speak about her breakup.
President Donald Trump said we’ll know if Vladimir Putin agrees to a ceasefire with Ukraine “in the first couple of minutes” of the two men’s Alaska summit on Friday. “If it’s a bad meeting, I’m not calling anybody. I’m going home,” Trump said on a Thursday phone interview with Brian Kilmeade on his Fox News Radio segment. “We’re going to be calling President Zelensky if it’s a good meeting,” the president said. He compared the summit to a “chess game” and projected a 25 percent chance that he and the Russian president would fail to reach an agreement. “He wants the whole thing,” Trump said, alluding to Putin’s desire to take over Ukraine, but claimed that Putin is more amenable to making peace because of a “certain relationship” he has with Trump. The president didn’t sound so confident at a Wednesday press conference; when asked if he believed he could “convince [Putin] to stop targeting civilians in Ukraine,” Trump replied with a rare statement of defeat, “I guess the answer to that is ‘no,’ because I’ve had this conversation.”
Halle Berry took a Catwoman-worthy swipe at her ex-husband David Justice as she toasted to her 59th birthday in a Thursday Instagram post. Berry shared a carousel of photos with her boyfriend Van Hunt on a tropical vacation that included cake and a card from her two children, daughter Nahla and son Maceo. Berry captioned the post, “Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering,” which appeared to be a not-so subtle response to Justice’s recent comments about their four-year marriage in the 1990s. During an Aug. 7 appearance on the All the Smoke podcast, hosted by former NBA star Matt Barnes, the former MLB player alleged that his marriage to Berry broke down because of his desire for a traditional wife. “In my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know?” said Justice. “She don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues.” Justice’s comments reignited a discussion of careers and traditional gender roles online as some social media fans ripped his comments as “sexist.” Berry went on to marry musician Eric Benét from 2001-2005 and then Olivier Martinez from 2013-2016. It appears Berry has had the last laugh as one commentator left under her birthday post, “Bravo!!👏👏 Nobody puts Berry in a corner.😌🥰❤️.”
A Republican candidate who ran unsuccessfully for the New Mexico state House was sentenced to 80 years in prison for masterminding a drive-by shooting spree targeting four Democratic lawmakers and officials. Solomon Peña was convicted in March on 13 federal charges, including conspiracy, weapons-related charges and interference with federally protected activities. After he lost his race in 2022, Peña refused to accept his defeat and urged the local board of commissioners not to certify the results. When that didn’t work, he paid four men to shoot at the homes and offices of two Democratic county commissioners, a state representative and a state senator. Nobody was injured in the shootings, but multiple rounds struck parts of homes where children either were sleeping or had recently been. After he was arrested, Peña tried to have his accomplices killed to prevent them from testifying. Violence against elected officials has spiked in recent years. In Minnesota, two Democratic lawmakers were assassinated in June.
Kelly Clarkson has bailed out of another show following the death of her ex-husband and former manager, Brandon Blackstock. The singer had been due to appear at Band Together Texas, but organizers for the event posted an Instagram story announcing that she had canceled her performance, before wishing her well, TMZ reports. Clarkson and Blackstock, who passed away last week at 48 from melanoma after a private three-year battle, were married for nine years until 2022 and had two children together. Organizers said Clarkson had been forced to back away from the scheduled performance on Aug. 17 due to “personal circumstances,” having also pulled out of her Las Vegas residency the day before her ex died. Prior to his death, Blackstock had been dating the ex-couple’s former assistant, Brittney Marie Jones. Clarkson, 43, stated “irreconcilable differences” when she filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020.
Avelo Airlines is facing a growing backlash for helping the Trump administration’s mass deportation campaign by providing flights for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to ship migrants off U.S. soil. The budget carrier is “financially strapped” and took the ICE contract out of “essentially, desperation,” Matthew Boulay, an organizer with the advocacy organization Coalition to Stop Avelo, told The Intercept. “It’s blood money. And now they are finding, I think, unexpected resistance and protest.” Avelo has provided about 10 percent of deportation flights for ICE and 20 percent of ICE flights overall since securing a contract with the agency in May, according to researcher Tom Cartwright. Now activists are pressuring elected officials to cut off subsidies and airport leases for the airline until it ends the contract. “There is such a deep need right now for anybody in power to stand up to Trump in a meaningful way and do something real, do something with a little bit of guts behind it,” organizer Ryan Harvey told The Intercept. “And this is an easy one, because they can just do it.” President Donald Trump has made it a mission to deport 1 million migrants per year.
NASA’s Perseverance rover stumbled upon an unusual find during its latest sweep of Mars, as the space agency shared a photo of a curious rock found on the red planet’s surface which looks exactly like a wide-brimmed hat. The rock, which appears to have a pointed-peak and wide brim, much like a witches hat or an old helmet, was selected as NASA’s “photo of the week” after it was spotted by the rover during a trip through the Jezero Crater on August 5. “This rock’s target name is Horneflya and it’s distinctive less because of its hat shape (which looks to me to be generally consistent with the pyramid shape we often see in of wind-eroded float blocks on the surface of Mars) and more because it’s made almost entirely of spherules,” Perseverance spokesman David Angle told Space.com. Spherules, which are circular textures made through chemical weathering, mineral precipitation or volcanic processes, may offer a glimpse into Mars’ “wet history” as the Perseverance team seeks to find evidence of ancient microbial life on the red planet. “Conceivably, microbial life could have lived in Jezero during one or more of these wet times,” NASA said. “If so, signs of their remains might be found in lakebed or shoreline sediments.”
A young American influencer pilot spoke out about his “lonely” existence after getting trapped in Antarctica for weeks over a claim that he submitted a false flight plan. Ethan Guo has been stuck at a Chilean air force barracks on King George Island since June 28 after he allegedly landed on the island without authorization. “It’s very hard and it’s really isolating and lonely,” the 20-year-old, who has 1.4million followers on Instagram, told The New York Times. “That means, like solitude—like, you know, confined solitude,” claiming too that he has barely gone outside and has lost 20 pounds on a diet of lentil soup and pasta. Guo’s ordeal is part of his odyssey to fly solo to all seven continents and raise $1 million for cancer research. His plan on June 28 was to reach Ushuaia, Argentina, but Guo claims that emergency conditions, resulting from malfunctioning navigation instruments and diminished airspeed, meant he had to put the plane down wherever he could. Authorities in Chile said he had submitted a “false flight plan,” but the charges were dropped this week. Chile’s aviation authority has said that he is free to leave as soon as he can finance a trip on a ship or a plane—but he’s not allowed to fly his own plane off the island over concerns that it has enough fuel to reach Punta Arenas in southern Chile.