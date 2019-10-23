DENIM DESTINATION

Levi’s Jeans, Skirts, Tops, and More Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack, Today Only

Upgrade your denim collection with this huge Levi’s sale.

Jillian Lauren

Scouted

By The Beast

You really can’t go wrong with Levi’s jeans. And you really, really can’t go wrong when those Levi’s are as low as $30 like they are at Nordstrom Rack right now. There are hundreds of Levi’s styles on sale, today only, so if you need some denim, this is your destination.

To start, I would try the Wedgie Jeans. Despite the less-than-comfortable name, these are my favorite Levi’s style by a mile. They’re high-waisted enough to be paired with anything and the tapered leg and pocket shape is flattering to everyone. You can get a pair for under $40. Want denim but don’t want jeans? Pick up the classic Button Front Mini Skirt for $45. With a slightly distressed hem, it’s perfect to pair with chunky boots and a sweater for fall. Or if you want to go head-to-toe Levi’s, there are a plethora of non-denim clothing pieces on sale too. Like the Liza Perfect Pocket Crew Neck T-Shirt, for example. On sale for $18, this black-and-white striped shirt is your answer to what to wear this weekend. Get all of this and more only through today at Nordstrom Rack. | Shop at Nordstrom Rack >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.