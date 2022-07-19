Levi’s Dropped a Collab With Naomi Osaka & It’s Next Level

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It is no surprise by now that we love almost nothing more than seeing a great collab between a quality brand and another major name. This is certainly the case when it comes to the latest collab between Levi’s and Naomi Osaka. The tennis star recently worked directly with the denim brands to drop a full line of jeans and tops that fit her unique sense of style while still having that classic Levi’s look. The collab gave us several new pieces including multiple jackets, and bottoms that fit a number of unique looks very well. My personal favorite of the bunch is the Levi’s X Naomi Osaka Zip Up Trucker Jacket. The jacket has a sporty design and athletic fit while still clearly being a fashion-forward piece. Additionally, like all items in the collab, the jacket has a denim base which differentiates it from many other similar jackets from other brands. Of course, no Levi’s collection would ever be complete without a pair of classic jeans which this collab has in the ‘93 Jeans. The jeans have a unique flower in a lighter shade of denim on the right pant leg and come in a more relaxed fit. The Osaka collab also has a Mermaid Skirt, Chainlink Top and Artist Coat.

