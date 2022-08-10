Life Gets Messy, but Levity’s Life-Proof Furniture Will Stand Up Against Your Pets & Kids

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I love interior design, chic home decor, and channeling my artistic tastes into my living space. Unfortunately, I also have nine pets: four cats and five large dogs, which means my ambitions of maintaining a vintage-meets-modern interior design scheme often time gets put on the back burner in favor of keeping my mini zoo comfortable and happy. Dirty dogs who spend half their time in our backyard and relatively young cats who, against my attempts at training them and putting ugly packing tape on my furniture as a potential repellent, still scratch the heck out of my favorite velvet sofa and now-destroyed fabric headboard.

One of my best pet-proof discoveries of 2021 was Ruggable’s super premium (and really cute) washable rugs, which truly hold up to pet urine, dirt, and furballs. Naturally, when I learned that Ruggable had a sister brand, Levity Home, which offers washable and stain-proof furniture, I was immediately intrigued. I was lucky enough that the brand sent me a piece to try out from their collection, and spoiler alert: it did not disappoint.

Levity Home Machine-Washable Lounge Chair I opted for Levity’s best-selling Classic Lounge Chair, which gives a mid-century-inspired look that both my husband and I love. What I also love about Levity is that because the upholstery is detachable, you can switch up your look without having to invest in an entirely new piece of furniture. For instance, I selected the eclectic cow print covering, which my husband wasn’t so fond of, so we agreed that in the fall, he’ll get to pick out a new cover for the chair. It’s ideal for updating your look for the holidays, seasons, or just a home decor refresh. Buy at Levity Home $ 659 Free Shipping

I really hate assembling furniture, but the Levity Classic Lounge Chair was super easy to put together. It shipped with three separate pieces that you basically just pop on together. The fabric covering is actually the hardest part of the assembly process. It’s kind of like putting on a fitted sheet for a mattress but way less intuitive. However, with a couple of minutes of trial and error and a YouTube tutorial, we were able to figure it out... Not a huge deal at all.

The upolsyery cover is designed with a stain-resistant and liquid-repelling base, which means fretting over coffee and wine spills is a thing of the past. On the pet-proof front, my chair is endured quite a beating from my cat's incessant scratching (perhaps an animal print wasn’t the best idea... ?), and it’s held up super nicely. We’ve had it for about two months and have only had to wash it once after a juice spill and it held up just fine in the washer and dryer. Overall, if you have pets and/or toddlers but don’t want to sacrifice having nice things, I couldn’t recommend Levity Home’s stylish and uber-durable furniture pieces more.

