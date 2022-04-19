I Found the Best Electric Scooter for Saving Gas In the City

Gas is high, cars are expensive, Uber is surging(always) and all of my friends are a little tired of me asking for a ride to work. It would be crazy to walk that far and a bicycle seems a little clunky for the times, but also, where do I put it? My apartment is tiny, and I don’t want to buy something just to leave it outside for someone to maybe steal. My dad suggested I get a bus pass, but he was born in 1949 so I think we all know that is totally unhinged of him to even suggest. So, enter my best purchase of 2022: the Levy Electric Scooter.

After doing some research online about what the best electric scooter for commuting was, I found the highly-rated Levy to be my top choice. This beast is not your childhood Razr scooter—it’s a vehicle.

The Levy Scooters are customizable for whatever your needs are. I opted for the base battery model but upgraded the tires to the beefy 10” tubes with the black and green colorway. Levy is great because they are one of the only Scooter manufacturers that allows you to disconnect the battery and slide in a freshly charged one. I find the 10-mile-range is enough for me to get to work, plug it in for a few hours, and it’s ready to ride home when I am.

Levy Electric Scooter Available in three colorways. Buy at Levi's $ 500 Free Shipping

A few features I really like about the Levy:

Three-speed modes (Beginner, Eco, and Sport)

Foldable frame for easy carrying

Fast charging in between rides (3 hours max)

Regenerative front wheel brake (yes, like a Tesla)

Top speed of 18mph

Cruise Control

Super bright LED front headlight and LED taillight

So if you’re considering a commuter electric scooter, I highly recommend checking out Levy’s lineup of models. They are American-made and relatively affordable compared to the range of competitors out there.

