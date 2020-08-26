Lewd Cheerleader Video Allegedly Made for Washington Football Team Owner
SIZZLE REEL
A former employee of the Washington Football Team claims his boss ordered staffers to make a compilation of lewd outtakes from a video shoot of cheerleaders posing for a swimsuit calendar. In a bombshell report, The Washington Post says lead broadcaster Larry Michaels allegedly wanted a reel of the “good bits”—which included exposed nipples and public closeups—for team owner Daniel Snyder. Michaels flatly denied it and Snyder did not answer questions about the accusation. The report is part of the Post’s investigation into sexual harassment and discrimination by the organization. One cheerleader said Snyder approached her at a 2004 charity event and suggested she join his close friend in a hotel room so they “could get to know each other better.”